Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Trakai
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Trakai, Lithuania

;
3 properties total found
Commercial property 756 m² in Trakai, Lithuania
Commercial property 756 m²
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 756 m²
Floor 1
DIFFERENT INVESTMENT PROJECT AT TRAVEL CENTRE! ON THE CARRIAGE OF THE EFER The total area of…
$869,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 756 m² in Trakai, Lithuania
Commercial property 756 m²
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 756 m²
Floor 1
DIFFERENT INVESTMENT PROJECT AT TRAVEL CENTRE! ON THE CARRIAGE OF THE EFER The total area of…
$861,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 610 m² in Trakai, Lithuania
Commercial property 610 m²
Trakai, Lithuania
Area 610 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale – sandals (metallic hangar) with state land lease agreement ~ 40 m The bui…
$113,969
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go