Houses for sale in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

10 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Taurage, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€149,900
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
€99,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Taurage, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€79,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 12,5469 HA LAND TAGES R. WEEK, STOCK K. 14 Want to break away from the bustle of t…
€109,990
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE TOURAGE, AERODROMO IN THE RAJON GENERAL INFORMATION: - hous…
€80,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€40,000
House with garage, with internet, with alarm system in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with internet, with alarm system
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
€175,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Taurage, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLINGS IN SECTION PREPARED LIVING HOUSE For sale 2 a, spacious, comfortable washing house…
€210,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH PARTICIPANT HOME GENERAL INFORMATION: - 7.66 a plot - for personal …
€25,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€26,000
Properties features in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

