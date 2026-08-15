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Residential properties for sale in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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Taurage
3
3 properties total found
House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASSIC STYLE, QUALITY, 2 A HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CITY OF TAURAGĖ The house is located in t…
$475,314
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House in Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE OF LIVESTOCK BUILDING IN THE GREECE AND YOUTH SITE HOUSEHOLD PRIVATE SPACE, TYPES …
$37,402
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3 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/4
A BUTTER OF 3CASTLE OF THEIR CAMBAREYS HAS BEEN SALTED TO THE CIRCUMSTO CENTRE FORMER PRINC…
$91,148
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Properties features in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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Cheap
Luxury
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