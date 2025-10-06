Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Salcininku rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Salcininkai
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Bruknyne, Lithuania
House
Bruknyne, Lithuania
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF YOUCHES AND FUNCTIONALISED 233.96 KV.M. NAM WITH SKYPUS 6.2 A., NYN Q., COUNTRY SOUR…
$199,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go