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Residential properties for sale in Rusne, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rusne, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Rusne, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
In Pamarys, in the town of Rusnė, near two branches of the Nemunas Delta Klivytė and Pakalne…
$45,097
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2 room apartment in Rusne, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Rusne, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/3
THESE DIFFERENT PROJECT OF 20 APPARATUS IN THE RUSSIA --------------------------------------…
$114,527
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Languages
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