Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Rumsiskiu seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rumsiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Antakalnis, Lithuania
House
Antakalnis, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH FARM BUILDINGS AND 20 A PLOT OF LAND. ----------------------------------…
$51,778
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rumsiskiu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes