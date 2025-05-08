Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Rieses seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF THE HOUSEHOLD FIELD TO THE RED PLENTO - 5 th! Looking for a place to build your dre…
$73,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
PEOPLE FOR LIVING OR INVESTMENT IN MIESTO CENTRE - ONLY AT ROAD MONTHLY FORMS TO THE FREEDOM…
$213,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
PARKYDAM a cozy living house in Mažeikiai town. A wonderful place for a comfortable, quiet a…
$96,156
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment is ready for holiday today. Especially safe neighborhood will allow you to enjoy h…
$338,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Neveronys, Lithuania
House
Neveronys, Lithuania
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious house There is a perfect choice for those who appreciate peace, privacy and pr…
$249,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SODO HOUSEHOLD WITH ALL MIDSO COMPANIES - AMALS, CANE Looking for a house in a quie…
$55,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
A two-room apartment on the 4th floor. In a paintable place, a good connection, a neat hous…
$107,468
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
Light. Cosy. Spacious. This house is waiting for new owners. Edge cottage with garage. Three…
$255,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
THE SUBMITTED REGULAR OF 2 CASTLE HAS BEEN WITH THE BALTIC GOALS IN THE GATH!! -------------…
$96,399
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold RETURN HOUSEHOLD IN VINEGAR, CABIN G.1 number of rooms water- communal waste water disp…
$39,694
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/4
INDIVIDUAL OCCUPATIONAL PASSENGERS WITH DESIGNATION - SYNTHETIC AND THREATS You will find y…
$201,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
I MODERNAUS DESIGN A + + ENERGY CLASSES IN PILAITAS! Vilnius city nearby Lake Yellow, where …
$199,603
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Properties features in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go