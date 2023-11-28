Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

Dvariskes
3
20 properties total found
House in Zalesa, Lithuania
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€189,500
Leave a request
House in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€219,500
House in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€219,500
House with Furnace heating in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality furnished for sale, 4-room cottage Red g., Great Raspberry, Vilnius district. Cottag…
€260,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
€345,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
An amazing homestead is sold on the shores of the lake, in the village of Tailor, just 23 km…
€349,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
€51,000
House with paved road in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with paved road
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€99,000
House with gas heating in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilnius r. self., Nuts, Suites g. sold a plot of 16.40 a single and bibbean residential buil…
€170,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW FAMILY EXPLANATORY HOME TO WHICH HOME FIND A COMMFORT, RAMBY, ESTETURNIC, THE HISM LYG W…
€429,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Skridai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Skridai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
IN VOTE, THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATCHASE. It’s a place dreaming after work to…
€200,000
House with garage in Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House with garage
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED STATES 130 sq.m. two-dimensional residential house in the Lord. The windows and outdo…
€129,000
House with Furnace heating in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
SUTVARKED SODO HOUSE TO LIVE AND LARGE YEAR!!! IS A POSSIBILITY DASIPIRK 6 ARUS SECTION!! …
€60,000
House in Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished house with a spacious private plot for sale, Pagubė Soda 28th Street, in business…
€199,000
House in Skridai, Lithuania
House
Skridai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in a strategically comfortable and picturesque village in the Hawk g. Just a …
€298,000
House with garage in Skridai, Lithuania
House with garage
Skridai, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
SELL NEW BUILDING, QUALITY HIGH HIGH HOUSE MARIAN VERIOVKIN IN THE HIGHESTIGATION ! CALU TE…
€219,000
Property types in Rieses seniunija

houses

Properties features in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

