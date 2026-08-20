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Residential properties for sale in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
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12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
YOUR YIN AND YOUR TWO ANGLES HAVE BEEN IN FREE! FORMER PRINCIPLES: - Fully equipped, newly …
$98,541
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House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
A newly established block bordering Vilnius A 4-room house with a garage for 2 cars is sold …
$343,154
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House in Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
SETTLEMENT / DELIVERY A + + ENERGY CLASSES FOR ONE HAUTE COLLOCATED HOUSEHOLD IN MULTIPACKS!…
$448,147
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
SETTLEMENT / DELIVERY A + + ENERGY CLASSES FOR ONE HAUTE COLLOCATED HOUSEHOLD IN MULTIPACKS!…
$454,665
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House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
A newly established block bordering Vilnius A 4-room house with a garage for 2 cars is sold …
$342,124
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House in Uzuezere, Lithuania
House
Uzuezere, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
With the lake coast, a residential house of 191,04 sq.m. with a plot of 39 ares is sold near…
$273,978
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
YOUR CHAMBERS, LIGHT AND FUNCTIONALS HAVE BEEN COMBINED! Looking for a modern, well-planned…
$282,252
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House in Skirgiskes, Lithuania
House
Skirgiskes, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold by the forest and 500 meters from the Neris River garden with a plot of 8,…
$58,440
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House in Skirgiskes, Lithuania
House
Skirgiskes, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
We invite you to visit and live to evaluate these idyllic houses surrounded by nature, on th…
$682,964
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House in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
House
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YAUKUS 5 CASTLE HOUSEHOLD IN ROAD AND RAW ROAD!!! The house is located in 11,75 yards,…
$403,654
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLD WITH A FULL STARTING IN VANAGIN! The house will be transf…
$513,231
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House in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE HOUSEHOLD BRATONICES - NATURAL RACK WITH OWN PEOPLE! A spacious house of 193 sq. …
$289,710
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