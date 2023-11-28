Houses for sale in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

UAE
20 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
226 m²
2
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Dvariskes, Lithuania
119 m²
2
Quality furnished for sale, 4-room cottage Red g., Great Raspberry, Vilnius district. Cottag…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067757497
andrius.kapitancukas@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
132 m²
2
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064506656
aurimas.stankevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Purnuskes, Lithuania
191 m²
2
An amazing homestead is sold on the shores of the lake, in the village of Tailor, just 23 km…
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37066297628
sandra.bauziene@capital.lt
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
55 m²
1
€51,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37066297628
sandra.bauziene@capital.lt
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067535686
snezana.glebova@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road
Purnuskes, Lithuania
83 m²
1
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264
lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating
Dvariskes, Lithuania
309 m²
2
Vilnius r. self., Nuts, Suites g. sold a plot of 16.40 a single and bibbean residential buil…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dvariskes, Lithuania
184 m²
2
NEW FAMILY EXPLANATORY HOME TO WHICH HOME FIND A COMMFORT, RAMBY, ESTETURNIC, THE HISM LYG W…
€429,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067030815
inga.antanaitiene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road
Skridai, Lithuania
108 m²
2
IN VOTE, THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATCHASE. It’s a place dreaming after work to…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060842903
sigute.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
130 m²
2
SELLED STATES 130 sq.m. two-dimensional residential house in the Lord. The windows and outdo…
€129,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
865571088
lina.matukiene@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
80 m²
2
SUTVARKED SODO HOUSE TO LIVE AND LARGE YEAR!!! IS A POSSIBILITY DASIPIRK 6 ARUS SECTION!! …
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060566123
robert.safranovic@capitalrealty.com
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
136 m²
1
Unfinished house with a spacious private plot for sale, Pagubė Soda 28th Street, in business…
€199,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064064202
rima.okon@capitalrealty.com
House
Skridai, Lithuania
150 m²
1
House for sale in a strategically comfortable and picturesque village in the Hawk g. Just a …
€298,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061265505
patricija.bubulaite@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Skridai, Lithuania
153 m²
2
SELL NEW BUILDING, QUALITY HIGH HIGH HOUSE MARIAN VERIOVKIN IN THE HIGHESTIGATION ! CALU TE…
€219,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061265505
patricija.bubulaite@capitalrealty.com
Properties features in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania
