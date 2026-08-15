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Residential properties for sale in Raudondvario seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
4
4 properties total found
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 1
Cosy house with pond - resting oasis in nature! Are you looking for peace and space to get …
$103,885
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House in Silelis, Lithuania
House
Silelis, Lithuania
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and cosy residential house in Šilelis village is sold in a place where the river Neve…
$859,074
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House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT TO ONE HAUTE MODERNUS NAM. = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = …
$272,950
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House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A PLOT OF 65.40 ACRES - ON THE SHORE OF THE NERIES, NEAR THE FOREST, ONL…
$454,736
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