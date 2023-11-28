Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Raudondvario seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Raudondvario seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
House with garage in Upyte, Lithuania
House with garage
Upyte, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================> 95.73 sq…
€144,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064023027 valdas.gandrimas@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with alarm system in Silelis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with alarm system
Silelis, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED TWO COTEDS CLOSE IN KVARTAL, ROMAIN! _________________________ ADVANTAGE: - "A+" CLAS…
€149,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37060667577 raimondas.staras@capitalrealty.com
House in Bernatoniai, Lithuania
House
Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING A++ CLASSES, 2023 YEAR STATES EXCLUSED BY DESIGN TWO HIGH HOUSE IN GARLIA, CAUTION R…
€134,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064023027 valdas.gandrimas@capitalrealty.com
House in Bernatoniai, Lithuania
House
Bernatoniai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING A++ CLASSES, 2023 YEAR STATES EXCLUSED BY DESIGN TWO HIGH HOUSE IN GARLIA, CAUTION R…
€134,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064023027 valdas.gandrimas@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Silelis, Lithuania
House with garage
Silelis, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASSIC ARCHITECTURE 156 KV. M. ERDVUS HOUSE IN ROMAINS -----------------------------------…
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37060413505 aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Silelis, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Silelis, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale in a very beautiful place, 126.65 sq.m. living house with 18th century. land S/B „…
€159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37067622040 darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Upyte, Lithuania
House with garage
Upyte, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
2023 YEAR STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAIN. ==================> 111.96 s…
€164,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064023027 valdas.gandrimas@capitalrealty.com
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW A+ CLASS INDIVIDUAL AND BLOCKED HOME PROJECT IN THE REDUCTION, PROPOSAL FOR EXPLANATORY …
€149,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064007767 lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW A+ CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOME PROJECT IN THE REDUCTION, PROPOSAL FOR EXPLANATORY HIGH QUALITY…
€134,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064007767 lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Upyte, Lithuania
House with garage
Upyte, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE LAST 2022 STATES, EXCEPTIONAL DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAINS ==================…
€164,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064023027 valdas.gandrimas@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Upyte, Lithuania
House with garage
Upyte, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE 2022 STATES, EXCEPT DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAINS. =================== FOR SA…
€144,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский
+37064023027 valdas.gandrimas@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Raudondvario seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir