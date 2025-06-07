Show property on map Show properties list
House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
!!! Nemunas Park !!! ______________________ Premium House in the Cottage Complex "Nemunas Pa…
$247,379
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
House in Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
!! NEMUNO PARK! _ _ _ _ _ _ Premium class houses in cottage complex "NEMUNO PARKAS" In the n…
$240,570
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
House in Papilvis, Lithuania
House
Papilvis, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
NATURE SALE SODO NAM 77,72 m ², WITH 16.64 WARS SLAUGHTER, PAKALNIA GATH, GREEN ROAD! PRINCI…
$34,191
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
House in Uzuguostis, Lithuania
House
Uzuguostis, Lithuania
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
ERDVI SODYBOOK TO THE PORT EFNER!!!! A great option for those looking for a spacious house …
$131,064
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
