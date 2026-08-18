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Residential properties for sale in Priekules seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
12
12 properties total found
House in Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional life On the island of Svenciles - where nature meets the luxury! The exclusive …
$726,236
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House in Dituva, Lithuania
House
Dituva, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead has been sold for sale! = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = …
$112,452
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House in Dercekliai, Lithuania
House
Dercekliai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
SALES NEW CONSTRUCTION SODO NAM IN GREECE --------------------------------------------------…
$111,873
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional life On the island of Svenciles - where nature meets the luxury! The exclusive …
$663,067
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House in Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
FARMER'S FARMHOUSE FOR SALE WITH THREE BUILDINGS IN AN IMPRESSIVE CORNER OF NATURE WITH PRIV…
$567,965
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House in Dreverna, Lithuania
House
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED REGULARITY EXCEEDED BY THE PARTS OF THE ORGANISATION WITH 17.36 HOUSEHOLD LOCATION…
$241,644
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TekceTekce
House in Dercekliai, Lithuania
House
Dercekliai, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE "A++" CLASS HOUSE ON THE ISLAND ON THE MARI SHORE LARGE CORNER LOT, 42 METERS OF P…
$897,332
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, e…
$201,497
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House in Dreverna, Lithuania
House
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
"DREVERNOS UOSTAS" TOP QUALITY MODULAR HOUSES ON THE SEASHORE CHOOSE A PLOT AND WE WILL BUIL…
$284,922
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2 bedroom house in Svencele, Lithuania
2 bedroom house
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
$244,142
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House in Dreverna, Lithuania
House
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE A NICE HALF-HOUSE PART WITH A PLOT OF LAND NEAR THE CURRIAN MARI DREVERNA VILLAGE I…
$139,496
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
$244,142
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