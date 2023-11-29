Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Priekules seniunija, Lithuania

House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Voveriskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Voveriskiai, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead at Minija ! Attractive price ! Front of its own, Voveryscine k. For sale part of …
€62,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Svencele, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
€430,000
House in Ziaukos, Lithuania
House
Ziaukos, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
€109,800
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Dreverna, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Dreverna, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
€208,000
House in Gruceikiai, Lithuania
House
Gruceikiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€29,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Svencele, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Svencele, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€374,400
House with Furnace heating in Priekule, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Priekule, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUDED THE SODY IN THE PROPERTY. An inflated homestead with a plot of 17.77 a is sold n…
€90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
€229,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, e…
€189,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Svencele, Lithuania
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Svencele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
€229,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Stragnai I, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Stragnai I, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a spacious 7-room (160 square.) part of the house (cottedge) with 14 acres of land …
€129,000
