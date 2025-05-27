Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Panevėžys, Lithuania

6 properties total found
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT PART OF THE HOUSEHOLD IN THE SECOND POINT. The part of the house focuses on comfortable…
$108,271
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
$170,953
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF THE HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD NEWBOOK TO THE WORKERS 'G. THEY ARE LOCATED AND LOCATED, NOT…
$131,064
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF NAM DANUTES G. INDEPENDENT CITIZENS The house was built using high-quality materials…
$290,621
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
79 sq.m. part of the house in Venslaviškio g. Panevėžys. Land belonging to part of the house…
$79,778
House in Panevėžys, Lithuania
House
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a new construction dwelling house with a plot of land in Panevėžys city, Margiris G…
$262,129
