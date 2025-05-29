Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Nemezio seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Kuprioniskes, Lithuania
House
Kuprioniskes, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
In a particularly quiet and beautiful place surrounded by nature, 136 sq.m, 4 rooms, a doubl…
$248,227
House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale of high -quality construction two -dimensional house, one -story stroke K. designed…
$227,938
House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
DO YOU SHOULD RESIDERED HOUSEHOLDS AND PASSILITIES IN THE POINT? SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION, …
$290,621
