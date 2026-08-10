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Residential properties for sale in Nemezio seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
7
7 properties total found
House in Pakalniskes, Lithuania
House
Pakalniskes, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES 170 KV.M, ONE HAUTE, QUALITY HOUSEHOLD WITH A PART APDAILA AND A SHARE OF 10 ARAS - BA…
$450,969
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House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
DO YOU SHOULD THE QUALITY OF THE TWO LIVE HOUSEHOLD LANGUAGES / PASSIVE SIDE? PROPOSALS Mr …
$436,627
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House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold for a single-haired 102 KV.M. DO NOT SHOULD BE CARRIED OUT. Seeking for comfortable, m…
$258,603
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TekceTekce
House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
DO YOU GET AN INDIVIDUAL LIVE HOUSEHOLD CALENCE AND PASSILE POINT? SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION…
$417,349
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House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
DO YOU SHAKE AN INDIVIDUAL INSTALLATED IN THE RESIDENCE OF HOUSEHOLD OR LANGUAGE BUT? The 1…
$286,348
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House in Darzininkai, Lithuania
House
Darzininkai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF A MAINTENANCE IN A rapidly growing area A + + class houses, with PILNA APDAILA and e…
$368,658
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House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
LOOKING FOR A QUALITY DOUBLE HOUSE ON THE MOUNTAIN / PAVILNI SIDE? WE HAVE AN OFFER FOR YOU …
$441,808
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