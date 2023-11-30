Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nemezio seniunija, Lithuania

House with balcony, with paved road in Pakalniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Pakalniskes, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
€175,000
House with Local electricity in Azuoline, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Azuoline, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLING QUALITY AND GOOD TO PLAN ONE HIGH LIVING HOME WITH A PILNA APPLICATION TO YOU ARE HA…
€190,000
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture in Paliepiukai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with With furniture
Paliepiukai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE 193.58 KV.M HOUSE WITH SECTION 6 A AND BUYLIMI – FULL CITY, NEW VILLION! If you are lo…
€287,000
House in Talkotiskes, Lithuania
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT, WITH WHITE, BUITINE, IMAGE, GARSO AND SODO TECHNIKA, TWO COMPLEX,…
€297,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Talkotiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
€649,000
