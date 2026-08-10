Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Naujoji Akmene
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 493 m² in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Commercial property 493 m²
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Area 493 m²
Floor 1
SALE 493.15 KV.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRIAL ADVICE TO THE PURPOSE 0,1028 HA AGRICULTURAL DISEAS…
$135,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go