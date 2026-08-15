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Сommercial property in Lentvaris, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 50 m² in Lentvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Completely equipped commercial premises with their own plot of land for sale ***************…
$165,255
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