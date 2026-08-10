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Residential properties for sale in Leipalingis, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
5 room apartment in Leipalingis, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
2-room and 3-room apartments with a property of 39,88 ar in the historic building Leipalink …
$43,474
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House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
$29,527
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House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
House near Leapallis Manor with the lake coast and 81,67 bar plot GENERAL: Sales price: EUR …
$234,411
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