Residential properties for sale in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating, with needs repair in Leipalingis, Lithuania
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
€14,500
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Leipalingis, Lithuania
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
€25,900
