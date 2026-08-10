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Houses for sale in Leipalingio seniunija, Lithuania

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7 properties total found
House in Versiai, Lithuania
House
Versiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Farm building / holiday house near Lake Avier GENERAL: Sales price: EUR 96000 Address: Pake…
$111,293
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House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
$29,527
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House in Versiai, Lithuania
House
Versiai, Lithuania
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The resort is sold for all seasons of the year - an exclusive house surrounded by forest nea…
$869,478
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House in Vilkanastrai, Lithuania
House
Vilkanastrai, Lithuania
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF DIFFERENT POILSIUM CROSS TO THE GREENHOUSE - BETWEEN THE TWO ESTERS, BILS G. 6, MAJO…
$811,512
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House in Kamorunai, Lithuania
House
Kamorunai, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the holiday home that will become your resting oasis! In the beautiful area, in th…
$274,483
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House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
House near Leapallis Manor with the lake coast and 81,67 bar plot GENERAL: Sales price: EUR …
$234,411
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House in Mizarai, Lithuania
House
Mizarai, Lithuania
Area 791 m²
Number of floors 2
If your dream is to combine living space with successful accommodation and event business, …
$616,746
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