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Сommercial property in Lazdijai, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 2 866 m² in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 866 m²
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 2 866 m²
Sale Unique 4 building complex with plot for commercial, social or administrative activities…
$389,754
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Commercial property 265 m² in Lazdijai, Lithuania
Commercial property 265 m²
Lazdijai, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Floor 2
265 SQ. ARE SOLD IN THE CITY CENTER OF LAZDIJAI. M PREMISES SUITABLE FOR VARIOUS ACTIVITIES …
$113,171
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