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Сommercial property in Kupiskis, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 500 m² in Slavinciskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Slavinciskis, Lithuania
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
IN THE FIELD OF THE CENTRAL GIVEN, THE GIVEN GIVEN BUILDINGS WITH CAPITAL REPATCH AND RESTAU…
$812,390
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