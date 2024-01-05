Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Klaipėda District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Klaipėda District Municipality, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Commercial with alarm system in Gargzdai, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system
Gargzdai, Lithuania
Area 389 m²
Floor 1
PART OF A BUILDING FOR SALE WITH ADMINISTRATIVE AND STORAGE ROOMS IN THE CITY OF GARŽDĆ. ===…
€370,000
Commercial with gas heating in Jakai, Lithuania
Commercial with gas heating
Jakai, Lithuania
Area 1 230 m²
€550,000
Commercial in Pyktiske, Lithuania
Commercial
Pyktiske, Lithuania
Area 1 977 m²
Floor 1
€160,000
Commercial in Kvietiniai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kvietiniai, Lithuania
Area 1 122 m²
€187,900
Commercial in Priekule, Lithuania
Commercial
Priekule, Lithuania
Area 862 m²
Floor 1
In the center of the front, next to the main street, a commercial building is sold. There …
€410,999
Commercial in Jakai, Lithuania
Commercial
Jakai, Lithuania
Area 631 m²
Floor 1
The building for sale is locally comfortable in a place on Steel Street, Klaipeda. This part…
€380,000
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Jakai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Jakai, Lithuania
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises for sale in the industrial urban area Premises are located on the …
€46,000
Commercial in Pezaiciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Pezaiciai, Lithuania
Area 336 m²
Floor 1
A reconstructed building-school with a renovation project and permission to install nursing …
€150,000
