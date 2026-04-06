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Monthly rent of real estate in Klaipėda City Municipality, Lithuania

Klaipėda
13
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/5
THE STUDY TYPE WILL BE RENDERED IN THE SECOND CENTRE House renovated, apartment captains re…
$495
per month
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Commercial property 13 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 1
$348
per month
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Commercial property 84 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 84 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
$1,025
per month
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Land in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Land
Klaipėda, Lithuania
LOCAL FOR YOUR BUSINESS --------------------------------------------------------------------…
$2,424
per month
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Commercial property 50 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 50 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
$290
per month
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Commercial property 100 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 100 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
$464
per month
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Commercial property 170 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 170 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
$1,281
per month
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Commercial property 4 254 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 4 254 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 4 254 m²
Floor 1
$19,727
per month
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2 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
HANDLING 2 CAPSULES BUT IN CENTRE House renovated, apartment captains repaired! You can ge…
$750
per month
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Commercial property 147 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 147 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
$1,623
per month
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Commercial property 196 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 196 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Floor 2
$1,391
per month
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Commercial property 13 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 2
$243
per month
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Commercial property 51 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
$297
per month
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4 room apartment in Klaipėda, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/6
In Klaipeda Old Town, in the house built on the shore of the river Danė in 2025, there are f…
$1,744
per month
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Property types in Klaipėda City Municipality

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