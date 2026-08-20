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Houses for sale in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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22 properties total found
House in Vijurkai, Lithuania
House
Vijurkai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy homestead with business opportunities in Kelmė district, Vijurkai village For sale, a …
$62,602
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House in Sedbarai, Lithuania
House
Sedbarai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD, SHEDBEAN PRICE, WELL RAJ. ---------------…
$18,549
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House in Salteniai, Lithuania
House
Salteniai, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale with spacious plot in Šalteniai village, Kelmė district 74,96 sq.m. resident…
$26,022
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom house in Kelme, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Kelme, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Homestead Whistle g. 13, Kelm, near the Krajante ValleyThe house with an auxiliary building …
$54,409
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House in Maneikiai, Lithuania
House
Maneikiai, Lithuania
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAYED SOURCES SENT BY SALE R., PARKO G. Life in nature is your dream? RECEIVE AND RESIDENC…
$202,878
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House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
NORTH AND NORMAL SEA COUNTRIES - RACK TO YOUR FAMILY -- These cottages are created for those…
$235,094
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TekceTekce
House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
MAJOR OF 30 ARM SKY WITH HOUSEHOLD AND HOUSEHOLD BUILDINGS HOUSEHOLD IN PATTERN AND ROMANIA …
$30,142
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House in Lendres, Lithuania
House
Lendres, Lithuania
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
$44,043
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House in Volungiai, Lithuania
House
Volungiai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
The house stands in the southern central part of the city of Kelmia, nearby school, wardrobe…
$35,035
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House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
$11,998
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House in Brukaliai, Lithuania
House
Brukaliai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
Kelmos r. Šventra k. (On the road Kražai-Carclones), about 4 km from Kraži mst. a 2.4-hectar…
$20,587
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House in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is for permanent life, business and relaxation. The homestead is at: Pa š akar…
$36,036
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House in Janauciai, Lithuania
House
Janauciai, Lithuania
Area 572 m²
Number of floors 2
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
$350,346
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House in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house for rest and lasting life The house was built in 1890 and stands in a rela…
$16,116
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House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
$15,044
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Villa in Dapkiai, Lithuania
Villa
Dapkiai, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen., Kelm d…
$742,297
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House in Medsodziai, Lithuania
House
Medsodziai, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead for sale was built in 1870, in TinThe house was built in 1870.Plot 29.4 acres,…
$47,507
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House in Uzventis, Lithuania
House
Uzventis, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The houses stand in the central part of the Kraži town, nearby school, ward, polyclinics, ci…
$31,671
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House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
$35,630
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House in Maneikiai, Lithuania
House
Maneikiai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
BRICK RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR SALE KRAKIŪ St., KRAKIŪ K., MAŽEIKIŪ R. GENERAL INFORMATION Loca…
$142,461
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House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
$132,624
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House in Kelme, Lithuania
House
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
The house with an auxiliary building stands in the picturesque eastern part of the city of K…
$65,064
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