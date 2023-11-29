Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

houses
14
15 properties total found
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Paliesis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Paliesis, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
€35,000
House with Furnace heating in Kelme, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
€31,000
House with garage in Jasiske, Lithuania
House with garage
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WAY, ERDMS AND YOUTH LIVING HOUSE IS SELECTED. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, SHOP, SCHOOL, TVE…
€125,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
IN THE ROAD, THE ERDUS 78.75 KV.M WAS WITH THE LAND SKLYP, WILL BE AND GUARGE ==============…
€36,800
House with Furnace heating in Maneikiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Maneikiai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDED MEA LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN PRICES G., CROSS K., LITTLE R. GENERAL INFORMATION Locatio…
€145,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Uzventis, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Uzventis, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED HOUSE IN THE OVERVIEW IN THE INSPECTED PLACE ANT VENTOS UPDO CRANTO WITH 13 AREA LAN…
€42,450
House with Furnace heating in Jasiske, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jasiske, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WAY, WE WILL SELL THE CENTRE OF THE CITY, AND THE HOME LIVING. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, S…
€84,000
House in Sventragiai, Lithuania
House
Sventragiai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
Kelmos r. Šventra k. (On the road Kražai-Carclones), about 4 km from Kraži mst. a 2.4-hectar…
€21,000
House in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is for permanent life, business and relaxation. The homestead is at: Pa & scar…
€36,000
Villa Villa in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Villa Villa
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen., Kelm d…
€750,000
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
€44,000
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 572 m²
Number of floors 2
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
€350,000
House in Tytuvenai, Lithuania
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house for rest and lasting life The house was built in 1890 and stands in a rela…
€16,100
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
€36,000
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
€12,000
