Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Kelmes rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
houses
14
15 properties total found
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Paliesis, Lithuania
205 m²
1
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating
Kelme, Lithuania
42 m²
1
€31,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage
Jasiske, Lithuania
162 m²
2
IN THE WAY, ERDMS AND YOUTH LIVING HOUSE IS SELECTED. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, SHOP, SCHOOL, TVE…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
3
79 m²
1/2
IN THE ROAD, THE ERDUS 78.75 KV.M WAS WITH THE LAND SKLYP, WILL BE AND GUARGE ==============…
€36,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating
Maneikiai, Lithuania
115 m²
2
SELDED MEA LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN PRICES G., CROSS K., LITTLE R. GENERAL INFORMATION Locatio…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Uzventis, Lithuania
81 m²
2
SELLED HOUSE IN THE OVERVIEW IN THE INSPECTED PLACE ANT VENTOS UPDO CRANTO WITH 13 AREA LAN…
€42,450
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with Furnace heating
Jasiske, Lithuania
315 m²
2
IN THE WAY, WE WILL SELL THE CENTRE OF THE CITY, AND THE HOME LIVING. IN THE NETH ALL LAW, S…
€84,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House
Sventragiai, Lithuania
71 m²
1
Kelmos r. Šventra k. (On the road Kražai-Carclones), about 4 km from Kraži mst. a 2.4-hectar…
€21,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
158 m²
1
The homestead is for permanent life, business and relaxation. The homestead is at: Pa & scar…
€36,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
1 000 m²
1
Farm with land and buildings for saleAddress: Strawberry 3, Wetlands, Šaukenian sen., Kelm d…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
299 m²
2
The homestead is located in the southwestern part of the district of Kelm, about 3 km from t…
€44,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
572 m²
2
Business object for sale ( Part of the business ) with living rooms The price is given with …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tytuvenai, Lithuania
58 m²
1
Part of the house for rest and lasting life The house was built in 1890 and stands in a rela…
€16,100
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
85 m²
1
In the central part of the city of origin, non-residential destinations are sold, with a tot…
€36,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
52 m²
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
€12,000
Recommend
Leave a request
