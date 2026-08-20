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Сommercial property in Kelmes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 788 m² in Karklenai, Lithuania
Commercial property 788 m²
Karklenai, Lithuania
Area 788 m²
Floor 2
COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS IN STRATEGIC FIELD - PUKI ACCESS TO BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT! WRITTEN TRADE…
$84,629
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Commercial property 10 000 m² in Kelme, Lithuania
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Kelme, Lithuania
Area 10 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Pig business for sale. 12,000 units can be grown for sale per year. pigs. Currently, about 8…
$1,00M
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