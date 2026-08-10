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Residential properties for sale in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

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houses
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5 properties total found
House in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale, located in the central part of Kazlų Rūda, in a spacious 13 century plot. Th…
$102,758
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House in Jure, Lithuania
House
Jure, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale near the forest, Kazlų Rūda municipality, Jurė village, Miško street Near th…
$45,792
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House in Judrarude, Lithuania
House
Judrarude, Lithuania
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
SAMPLE TO BUY FULLY INSTALLED BUILDINGS! THE GARDEN IS SUITABLE TO LIVE THE WHOLE TIME OF TH…
$440,535
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Cosy 3 rooms apartment with garage for sale - Jurės mstl., Kazlų Rūdos sav. In a quiet town …
$52,071
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House in Jure, Lithuania
House
Jure, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS, SEA MIESTELY, THE CASH RAIL IN THE SAVIATION OF GOV…
$53,181
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