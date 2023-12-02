Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

Kazlu Ruda
4
11 properties total found
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE AGRICULTURAL BUILDING THE CITY OF THE CASE…
€120,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Visakio Ruda, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
€184,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Kazlai I, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Kazlai I, Lithuania
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 25 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILD --------------------------------…
€85,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Didziosios Zariskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Didziosios Zariskes, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Bagotoji, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Bagotoji, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
INDICATED HOUSE WE ARE SURVEILLED IN THE IMAGE OF THE CASE MARKING FOR BAGOTOS Infrastructur…
€65,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Subaciskes, Lithuania
House
Subaciskes, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR EXPLANATORY ERDIVES, I PAYED THE CITY COURT ! Two houses with farm buildings are sold a…
€139,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
If you dream of a spacious residential house in Kazl Rūta, this offer to you! A great oppor…
€99,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
€45,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Subaciskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Subaciskes, Lithuania
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
If you dream of a spacious residential house in Kazl Rūta, next to the beautiful Kazl Rūda C…
€79,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with fireplace, with Furnace heating, with Fitted
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/2
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
€19,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/1
€35,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kazlu Rudos savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir