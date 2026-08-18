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Сommercial property in Jonava, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 520 m² in Jonava, Lithuania
Commercial property 520 m²
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 520 m²
SALE OF 4 HOUSEHOLDS - SPORTING HOUSEHOLD IN YONVA, DARIUS AND RUSSIAN G. LOCATION OF TOOL …
$927,443
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Commercial property 1 520 m² in Jonava, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 520 m²
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 1 520 m²
SALE OF PUBLIC - PASSENGER The premises for sale are suitable for a variety of commercial a…
$750,482
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Commercial property 850 m² in Jonava, Lithuania
Commercial property 850 m²
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 850 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF COMMERCIAL, COHESION DESTINATION OF 850 KV.M, YONVA, YOUR STAFF G.! FOR YOUR POSTAL,…
$292,427
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