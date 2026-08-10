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Residential properties for sale in Ezerelis, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Ezerelis, Lithuania
House
Ezerelis, Lithuania
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
EXTRACTS IN THE ROAD OF THE HOUSEHOLD, IN THE ROAD OF THE ROAD, IN THE ROAD OF THE ROAD? Her…
$39,775
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