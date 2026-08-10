Apartments for sale in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Elektrenu seniunija, Lithuania

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Elektrenai
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4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/4
BUILDING ON THE CARRIAGE OF ELECTRICITY MAIL - LIVE NEW LIVERS! COLUMNS, STRATEGIC LEAVE IN …
$104,617
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2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
www.sarkiniai en SALES OF NEW BUILDINGS IN ELECTRICITY New building apartments for sale in …
$115,351
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3 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/9
In a quiet and beautiful place in Elektrėnai, Friendship Street 11, newly furnished three-ro…
$163,730
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Elektrenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Elektrenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = The apartment has 61.90 sq / m TERASA on the roof, o…
$217,254
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