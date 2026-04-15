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Manufacture 2 803 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Manufacture 2 803 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 2 803 m²
A commercial property is offered for sale on the territory of the seaport of Klaipeda, one o…
$1,65M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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