Houses for sale in Baisogala, Lithuania

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House in Baisogala, Lithuania
House
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED PROCEEDINGS IN BAISOGEN WITH A MAXIMUM DISEASE -----------------------------------…
$87,843
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