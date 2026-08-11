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Residential properties for sale in Baisogala, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Baisogala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baisogala, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
SALE OF 2 CABLES. Two apartments - 2 rooms and 1 room - in the same building on the first fl…
$11,735
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House in Baisogala, Lithuania
House
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED PROCEEDINGS IN BAISOGEN WITH A MAXIMUM DISEASE -----------------------------------…
$87,843
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