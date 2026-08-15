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Residential properties for sale in Babtu seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Naujasodziai, Lithuania
House
Naujasodziai, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
SODO HOUSEHOLD IN THE GREAT SPACE! Seeking for calm, nature and convenient communication - …
$53,006
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House in Zacisius, Lithuania
House
Zacisius, Lithuania
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
The garden is sold in the village of Zacucius. I'm asking you to see it! Benefits: • Neat, …
$55,987
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House in Naujatriobiai, Lithuania
House
Naujatriobiai, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODO SLAUGHTER WITH HOUSEHOLD NEW PRACE, MILK AREA Looking for a quiet place for recre…
$63,031
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