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Residential properties for sale in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania

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apartments
23
houses
19
42 properties total found
4 room apartment in Bendoriai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Sold SWITZERLAND AND YAUKUS 4 CASTLE BUILDING IN A HEADER WITH 2 PLACE OF SALE The apartment…
$288,588
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4 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
1-08 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$242,293
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
1-02 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$158,067
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Bajorai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a modern, high-quality house in a unique place - in the closed village "Bajorų park…
$488,795
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
2-09 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$166,144
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House in Bukiskis, Lithuania
House
Bukiskis, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
New A + + class houses "Home of Friendship," Bukiškis, Avižinė Sale of new construction A +…
$305,293
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House in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
House
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$686,610
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4 bedroom house in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious and modern one-storey house for sale near Vilnius itselfFor sale is a spacious, mod…
$517,318
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4 bedroom house in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious and modern one-storey house for sale near Vilnius itselfFor sale is a spacious, mod…
$516,513
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
3-20 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$162,247
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4 bedroom house in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious and modern one-storey house for sale near Vilnius itselfFor sale is a spacious, mod…
$516,858
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5 bedroom house in Bajorai, Lithuania
5 bedroom house
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern, high-quality house in an exclusive place - in the closed village "Bajoru …
$431,100
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House in Bendoriai, Lithuania
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
INITIATE YOUR NEW RESIDENCE STAGE WITH NEW LIVING HOUSEHOLDINGS 'COMMON HOLDINGS. This dimen…
$310,366
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2 room apartment in Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms, 61,33 sq.m apartment for sale in VILON CITY (9 km to PC "BIG") Apartment is rented…
$184,329
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
3-16 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$162,247
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House in Giluziai, Lithuania
House
Giluziai, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
PARTS OF MODERN SUBMITTED BY THE GUIDANCE OF THE GUINEA A + + CLASS CODES WITH GUARANTEE. L…
$286,520
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House in Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
House
Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
We invite the residents of "VILON CITY" to see and settle in the apartments of "VILON homes"…
$398,184
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
1-04 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$148,837
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1 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
1-06 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$134,992
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment 3-18 BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$149,408
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1 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/3
3-19 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$127,230
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House in Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
House
Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$686,610
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
3-21 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$148,240
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
3-15 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$134,233
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/3
2-11 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$143,068
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House in Saldene, Lithuania
House
Saldene, Lithuania
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 1
SYNTHETIC ARCHITECTURS IN SOSTIC FEED - SIGNIFICANT AND MODERNUS LIVING One-apartment house…
$182,576
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3 bedroom house in Bajorai, Lithuania
3 bedroom house
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a modern, high-quality built house in a unique location — in the gated community…
$488,795
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2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
2-12 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$146,529
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4 bedroom house in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious and modern one-storey house for sale near Vilnius itselfFor sale is a spacious, mod…
$516,513
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1 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/3
1-01 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$103,840
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