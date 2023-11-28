UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Avizieniu seniunija
Residential properties for sale in Avizieniu seniunija, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Svedai, Lithuania
106 m²
1
IN THE NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOUSE CARDING, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 R…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060499665
artur.bogdevic@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Svedai, Lithuania
127 m²
1
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062403456
artur.savickij@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Svedai, Lithuania
230 m²
2
SELLED CITIES EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL LIVING IN THE GRIPIEN! __________________________________…
€364,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068927985
tomas.rusakas@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania
185 m²
1
HOUSE IN THE GUDELS, VOS 15 MINUCH ROAD FROM THE WILLION. The house is in a very good place …
€429,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061265505
patricija.bubulaite@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
208 m²
2
HOME YOU! THE ERDMS AND STILING HOUSE 207.98 KV.M WITH THE GUARRARTS IN THE PRIVACY LIFE IN …
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
139 m²
1
€319,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061274742
ana.narbuntiene@capitalrealty.com
House
Aukstieji Rusokai, Lithuania
50 m²
1
€147,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061060020
gvidas.lekavicius@capital.lt
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
285 m²
2
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061011888
danas.slavinskas@capital.lt
House with garage, with gas heating
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
180 m²
1
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061060020
gvidas.lekavicius@capital.lt
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Bendoriai, Lithuania
137 m²
1
In the new emerging residential quarter, a quality-equipped and rationally washed 137 sqm., …
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069474414
paulius.sipavicius@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Avizieniai, Lithuania
132 m²
3
SELLED CITIZENS ESTABLISHED, 131.56 KV.M COTED WITH THE YOUTH IN THE COUNCIL - THE SOURCES I…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062403456
artur.savickij@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m²
1
€369,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069474414
paulius.sipavicius@capital.lt
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m²
1
€289,972
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069474414
paulius.sipavicius@capital.lt
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
120 m²
1
INDICATED FUNCTIONAL, ITI DETAILS EQUIPMENT, 1 HOUSE WITH PURTIMI - IN THE GATVIRONMENT, IN …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061855656
mantas.mikociunas@capital.lt
House with garage, with gas heating
Svedai, Lithuania
219 m²
2
SUBJECTED IN SUMMARY AND QUALITY INCLUDED SUBLOCATED LIVING. For the installation of the hou…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069008217
austeja.krisciunaite@capitalrealty.com
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
86 m²
2
New project Suburbia 2.0 – cottage community in Taranda, looking for a balance of life and r…
€177,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37066516777
martynas.narkauskas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Avizieniai, Lithuania
178 m²
2
SHARE 178.49 KV.M, 4 ROOMS SUBLOCATED HOUSE WITH 6 SECTION AVIOUS K., FULL R. A cozy, n…
€309,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062041958
andrius.jonaitis@capitalrealty.com
House with garage
Svedai, Lithuania
230 m²
2
IN THE CALCULAR COUNTRY, HERE IS A LESSON FOR THE CITY, IN THE IMAGE LOCATION, WE MAKE A ROA…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064506656
aurimas.stankevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with gas heating
Svedai, Lithuania
197 m²
2
SELECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT WITH A PROJECT AND A ENERGY CLASS 2A. 196.97 KV.M. GENERAL PLOT…
€59,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065961655
evaldas.ereminas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road
Svedai, Lithuania
106 m²
1
IN THE NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOUSE CARDING, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 R…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060499665
artur.bogdevic@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
154 m²
2
IN THE BATCH, EKONOMICIN, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, YOUNG AND FUNCTIONAL SELECTED BLOCKED HOUSE WIT…
€329,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061284707
audrius.puplevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with gas heating
Bendoriai, Lithuania
230 m²
2
MODERNAUS AND EXCLUSIVE IN THE HAPPINESS OF THE HIVERS OF THE HOLIDAY AND EXCLUSIVE EQUIPMEN…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067040429
dovydas.rocius@capital.lt
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Svedai, Lithuania
144 m²
1
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
€374,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264
lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
169 m²
2
A unique and exclusive log house for sale in the Maple! 5 rooms, two wardrobes, two san.mase…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
111 m²
2
RIBOTA PRICE APPLICABLE TO THE FIRST RESERVATION! MTown - NEW STATES IN THE ENVIRONMENTAL EN…
€173,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067040429
dovydas.rocius@capital.lt
House with gas heating
Svedai, Lithuania
162 m²
2
162 sq. M. m. house with 10a plot of land in the Deep The deep is located in the municipa…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060565520
dominykas.bagdonas@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Svedai, Lithuania
144 m²
1
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
€374,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
868678264
lilija.balaisiene@capitalrealty.com
House
Bendoriai, Lithuania
111 m²
2
MTown - NEW STATES IN THE ENVIRONMENTAL ENVIRONMENTAL OF THE NEW STATES, RAMIO AND BESIVYSTA…
€249,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067040429
dovydas.rocius@capital.lt
