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Houses for sale in Anyksciai, Lithuania

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House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
Parts of the house J. Basanaviciaus g. 11, Anykščiai. 3-room non-standard planning apartment…
$72,672
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