Residential properties for sale in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

houses
16
16 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy 213.19 sqm for sale in a wonderful natural neighborhood near the Vaisupio forest. m, …
€152,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060063063 eimantas.andreikevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kolonistai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kolonistai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
CLAUS MEA HOUSE INDICATED INSURNED IN THE SIMNO LAW! COLONIST KURME (SIMNO SEN.) NEBRANGE…
€13,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065025125 sigitas.smatavicius@capital.lt
House with paved road in Daugai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Daugai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE OBJECTIVE ANT HIGH ECJER CRANTO This place is for you if you dream of implementing…
€285,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060063063 eimantas.andreikevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with Local electricity in Strielciai, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Strielciai, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€34,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060063063 eimantas.andreikevicius@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating in Kaukai I, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with Furnace heating
Kaukai I, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€30,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061339393 donatas.butrimas@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system in Kurnenai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system
Kurnenai, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
€169,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067040086 justas.lapinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road in Norunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Norunai, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
A 7.72-hectare plot with a pond, a cottage, a private forest and a fasting stream through th…
€89,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067040086 justas.lapinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Nemunaitis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Nemunaitis, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
On the picturesque shores of Nemuno Vingio, a one-storey house is a real find for lovers of …
€191,999
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061339393 donatas.butrimas@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road in Alove, Lithuania
House with paved road
Alove, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
An individual house for sale right next to Alytaus. Individual one-storey house with a large…
€112,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060122201 ligitas.bernatavicius@capitalrealty.com
House with swimming pool, with garage, with paved road in Naujokai, Lithuania
House with swimming pool, with garage, with paved road
Naujokai, Lithuania
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE MICCLEANTS, SOURCE OLYTAIN CITY LIMITS A bright, cozy house with a spaci…
€420,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067040086 justas.lapinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Karkliniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Karkliniskes, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Just 5 minutes from Alytaus, the 189 sq.m house stands out for its privacy and the tranquili…
€280,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061339393 donatas.butrimas@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Punia, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Punia, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
SMALL HOUSE WITH EBRD 14.78 acres of SKLYPU ISSUED! PUNIA- is a wonderful place to live and …
€50,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065226315 jurgita.prakopimiene@capital.lt
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Geniai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Geniai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED TO THE WORDING TO ALYTAUS RAJ., MIROSLAVO K. --- ADVANTAGE: • The plot is bordered by…
€23,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067040086 justas.lapinskas@capitalrealty.com
House with garage in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
House with garage
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Punsko g. 74, where luxury and comfort connect in two brand new, A+ class houses.…
€125,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060052052 nojus.bakunas@capitalrealty.com
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Saukenai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Saukenai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€49,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064877728 ugne.butrime@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating in Zuvintai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Zuvintai, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA IS SELLED! __________________________________________________ Homestead in Fish, Aly…
€16,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068217000 mantas.navickas@capitalrealty.com

