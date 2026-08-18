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Houses for sale in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

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11 properties total found
House in Gecialaukis, Lithuania
House
Gecialaukis, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A sense of privacy, enchanting peace, harmony with extremely beautiful nature, panoramic vie…
$64,921
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House in Miklusenai, Lithuania
House
Miklusenai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
Cosy and functional house for sale in Miklusėnai, Alytaus r., Jurginų g. Looking for a spac…
$201,134
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House in Kancenai, Lithuania
House
Kancenai, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in Kančėnai village, Alytus district. – a combination of peace and comfort Sp…
$129,258
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Ulyskai, Lithuania
House
Ulyskai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in Ulyškės km. Alytus district - Homestead surrounded by nature with a sp…
$69,833
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House in Azuoliniai, Lithuania
House
Azuoliniai, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAYOUT ON BAMBEN UPON THE CARRIAGE, OIL PRICE, ALYTE AREA --- ABOUT OIL Oaks - village in…
$30,358
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House in Radziunai, Lithuania
House
Radziunai, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
25 ares plot for sale in a strategically convenient place - Žausnieiskes village, just a few…
$33,620
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Gecialaukis, Lithuania
House
Gecialaukis, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
A homestead with exceptional potential and wonderful environment is sold in the shelter of c…
$49,543
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House in Papeciai, Lithuania
House
Papeciai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
INVESTMENT PROJECT WITH THESE TWO-DECEMBER EFERS 47 a parcel-124Project-124; Elektra-124; L…
$44,054
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House in Duselninkai, Lithuania
House
Duselninkai, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Extraordinary homestead on Lake Obelija for sale - your soothing oasis around nature Lookin…
$341,994
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House in Butkunai, Lithuania
House
Butkunai, Lithuania
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
SPACIOUS, SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE WITH PRIVATE POND FOR SALE. This is a special project designed…
$227,710
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House in Daugai, Lithuania
House
Daugai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY - AN AUTHENTIC WOODEN HOUSE FOR SALE WITH A PLOT NEAR THE LAKES IN ALYT…
$87,393
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