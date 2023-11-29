Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alytaus miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Alytus
31
31 property total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€67,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/5
€25,400
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/9
€30,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/9
€69,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
SELDED IN THE TRIA ROOMS BUY IN THE NEW GATVER, PUTIN, ALYTUJ -- Putin – the northwestern p…
€66,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale in Alytaus, on the street of the hope, at the youth park cozy 2-room apartment with…
€43,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€17,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
€147,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
€50,000
House with central heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with central heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
It is a rare opportunity to buy great real estate in the heart of Alytaus. The 5-acre plot o…
€43,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE MICRORAJONE, ALYTUJE A cozy and well-published 60.78 sqm is for sale.…
€60,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED YOU AND FULL IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN THE FACE OF THE CITY A rational house for …
€165,000
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Start a new stage of life with this modern house, built in 2019. and designed to all modern …
€150,000
House in Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PRESIDENT'S FLEASE IN THE CITY PLACE, IS SELECTED OR EXCHANGE OF THE ERDUS FAMILYMENT…
€165,000
3 room apartment with Domestic equipment, with Apartment door from steel in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Domestic equipment, with Apartment door from steel
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
PROCEDURE 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE GATVER OF THE VIDZGIR --- ADVANTAGE: • Heating with solid fuels…
€19,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Alytus, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€36,500
2 room apartment with gas heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Wooden in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with gas heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Wooden
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€73,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Monolithic in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Fitted, with Construction: Monolithic
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 11/14
This apartment is located on the 11th floor of 14. The apartment is 72 sq.m. The building is…
€75,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
When you enter this spacious 3-room apartment, you immediately feel a cozy home atmosphere. …
€60,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential house for sale with commercial premises in the heart of Alytaus. The building it…
€94,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 10/10
€53,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE SENAMITY IS SELLED IN THE SENAMITY For sale part of the house in the old town o…
€20,000
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/5
€55,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 3
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€143,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
€79,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASSED IN THE EBRDUS COTED IN THE CITY OF THE FACE, IN THE GATVIRONMENT OF ZAID 2008 const…
€125,000
House with Furnace heating in Alytus, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
SHARE PART HOME ALYTUJE!!! Part of the house is sold in the old town of Nemuno g., In a stra…
€20,900
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish in Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/4
FOR SALE 4-KAMBAR APARTMENT THROUGH THE HIGH, NEW STATES IN NAME, ALYTA CITY CENTER With ju…
€157,396
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Partial finish
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 4/4
FOR SALE 3-HE ROOM APARTMENT THROUGH DU HIGH, NEW STATES NAME, ALYTA CITY CENTER With just …
€145,000
