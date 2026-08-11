Apartments for sale in Alytaus miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Alytaus miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Alytus
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7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
The premises are currently used as a law firm, so the apartment is also perfect for office, …
$114,020
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3 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
COMCOMMERCIAL NON-PROCUREMENT QUALITY - SALE OF PREMIUM ALREADY 3 CAPSULES For those lookin…
$160,287
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1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/9
GERA INVESTMENT FOR LIVING! If you want to live high, admire panoramic views of the city, c…
$73,086
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/5
SUBMITTED FOR INVESTMENT SELECTED FOR 2 CARBALANCES - Are you dreaming about your first hom…
$48,487
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4 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/3
ABOUT 142 KV.M. SPRETS AND LIGHT WILL BE WITH LAMP ULONTS G. ALYTAUS IN SENAMITERY! Discover…
$156,506
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2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
Sold 2 CABLES WITH SIGNATURE TO PATYN - VINGIO G., ALYTUS - 2 rooms apartment for sale in o…
$83,570
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1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SUBMITTED PROCEDURES FOR THE ACTUAL SITUATION OF 1 KAMBARIO BUTTER IN THE SUFFICIENT GIVEN C…
$43,071
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