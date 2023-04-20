Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 58,000
Plot of land in Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karklenai, Lithuania
€ 99,000
IN THE EXAMPLY, FORESTIGATION - SGEIENT WITH A PRACTICE OF A PURCHASE PRACTICE PRACTICE 9.98…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Rocky Sod 2nd g, Rocky, Vilnius m. a plot of land for 6.15 a is sold along with the brick ho…
Plot of land in Veliucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
€ 32,000
SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS AFTER 6.33 ARUS WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Are…
Plot of land in Veliucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
€ 82,000
SELLING OF THE 20.85 ARS HOME WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Want a rest f…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 49,500
SELLING 7.13 HOME CURRENT SECTION WITH EXCLUSIVE DESIGN HOME PROJECT! Peace, clean air, quic…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 65,000
6 ARS SECTION SIDE FOR THE FOREST ANTAKALY! There is an old house on the plot, a greenhouse…
Plot of land in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
€ 185,000
SELLOW 6.72 a PLOT A.KOJELING G., NEW FULL WITH EXECUTIONAL BUILDING. IDEAL LOCATION INVESTM…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 325,000
A 25-acre plot for sale is for the construction of individual houses in Vilnius. Tupuškis on…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 75,000
A VILLION OF 15 ARROUSE HOUSE SOURCE, BUKIC SOME, IS SELLED. SECTION OF THE ENVIRONMENT TO T…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 39,900
A good SKLYP IN SAMILY ✔ Check out the plot (Googlemaps.com link for navigation): https://g…
Plot of land in Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karklenai, Lithuania
€ 39,900
SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS!  PUTIC PLACE FOR YOUR HOUSE HOUSE! A unique place in New Vilni…
Plot of land in Veliucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
€ 44,000
SELLOW SIDE SOME BOTANIC SODO FOR INDICATORY DEFINITIONS ARE NOW STATOMA LOTS NEW STATEMENTS…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 105,000
EXPLANATORY SECTION INDIVIDUAL LIVING FOR OR TWO CHALLENGE AND SAMPLE? WE HAVE YOU THE OFFER…
Plot of land in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
€ 4,500
Rukainiai k. a plot of 60 acres of land is sold on the outskirts. A farmer's certificate is …
Plot of land in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
€ 42,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 84,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 105,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 39,900
Home estate plot for sale between Pavilion and N.Vill, near Joy g.! Great place for your dre…
Plot of land in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
€ 17,500
Plot of land in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 928,000
IN THE PATRAUCTION, BESIVYSTANCLE 20 HOME MANAGEMENTS - SADCUSIN IN THE BATCH, ANTAKALNY. __…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 350,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL 0.1568 HA SECTION IN NEW FULL, CARTON G. 3 IN WHICH A LOT OF PROJECTE…
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 215,000
SELLED14.23 a part of the land plot (bendrop use on a 55-acre plot) with 75.44 sq.m. apartme…
Plot of land in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
€ 18,000
