Realting.com
Lithuania
Land
Šatrininkai Eldership
Lands for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania
12 properties total found
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Surrounded by forests, Antakalny, Rocky Soda 9th g. a 5.92-a garden plot suitable for the co…
€49,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
A 25-acre plot for sale is for the construction of individual houses in Vilnius. Tupuškis on…
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rocky Sod 2nd g, Rocky, Vilnius m. a plot of land for 6.15 a is sold along with the brick ho…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS AFTER 6.33 ARUS WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Are…
€32,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Home estate plot for sale 2 km. to Grigiškis, near Lake Huge. The 20-acre plot is surrounded…
€47,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Home estates Plot for sale in the fast-growing Pavilion area. Plot in a quiet location, area…
€48,825
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
49 acres of commercial destination for sale in New Vilnius, Turmanto Street. The plot is nex…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
EXPLANATORY SECTION INDIVIDUAL LIVING FOR OR TWO CHALLENGE AND SAMPLE? WE HAVE YOU THE OFFER…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Karklenai, Lithuania
About 20 minutes by car from the city center! For sale spacious 76th century. plot Vilnius r…
€44,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
SELLOW SIDE SOME BOTANIC SODO FOR INDICATORY DEFINITIONS ARE NOW STATOMA LOTS NEW STATEMENTS…
€44,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
€42,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL 0.1568 HA SECTION IN NEW FULL, CARTON G. 3 IN WHICH A LOT OF PROJECTE…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
