  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Šatrininkai Eldership

Lands for sale in Šatrininkai Eldership, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Surrounded by forests, Antakalny, Rocky Soda 9th g. a 5.92-a garden plot suitable for the co…
€49,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
A 25-acre plot for sale is for the construction of individual houses in Vilnius. Tupuškis on…
€325,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rocky Sod 2nd g, Rocky, Vilnius m. a plot of land for 6.15 a is sold along with the brick ho…
€69,000
Plot of land in Veliucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS AFTER 6.33 ARUS WITH ALL CITY COMMUNICATIONS IN THE NEW VILLION Are…
€32,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Home estate plot for sale 2 km. to Grigiškis, near Lake Huge. The 20-acre plot is surrounded…
€47,500
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Home estates Plot for sale in the fast-growing Pavilion area. Plot in a quiet location, area…
€48,825
Plot of land in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
49 acres of commercial destination for sale in New Vilnius, Turmanto Street. The plot is nex…
€175,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
EXPLANATORY SECTION INDIVIDUAL LIVING FOR OR TWO CHALLENGE AND SAMPLE? WE HAVE YOU THE OFFER…
€105,000
Plot of land in Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karklenai, Lithuania
About 20 minutes by car from the city center! For sale spacious 76th century. plot Vilnius r…
€44,000
Plot of land in Veliucionys, Lithuania
Plot of land
Veliucionys, Lithuania
SELLOW SIDE SOME BOTANIC SODO FOR INDICATORY DEFINITIONS ARE NOW STATOMA LOTS NEW STATEMENTS…
€44,000
Plot of land in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
€42,000
Plot of land in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL 0.1568 HA SECTION IN NEW FULL, CARTON G. 3 IN WHICH A LOT OF PROJECTE…
€350,000
