Realting.com
Land
Hungary
Northern Hungary
Lands for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
20 000 m²
€123,435
Recommend
Plot of land
Bodony, Hungary
1 325 m²
€7,736
Recommend
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€153,009
Recommend
Plot of land
Szirak, Hungary
340 000 m²
€434,596
Recommend
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
687 m²
€12,858
Recommend
Plot of land
Visonta, Hungary
1 233 m²
€2,854
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 302 m²
€25,459
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 304 m²
€25,459
Recommend
Plot of land
Ketbodony, Hungary
2 391 m²
€25,459
Recommend
Plot of land
Edeleny, Hungary
3 236 m²
€12,858
Recommend
Plot of land
Bodrogkeresztur, Hungary
1 526 m²
€38,678
Recommend
Plot of land
Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
1 200 m²
€10,029
Recommend
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
1 m²
€180,498
Recommend
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 413 m²
€20,573
Recommend
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
5 000 m²
€90,005
Recommend
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
1 141 m²
€14,182
Recommend
Plot of land
Diosjeno, Hungary
230 000 m²
€100,291
Recommend
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
20 000 m²
€642,893
Recommend
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 165 m²
€28,287
Recommend
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 260 m²
€10,056
Recommend
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
725 m²
€30,859
Recommend
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
1 463 m²
€25,528
Recommend
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 012 m²
€27,848
Recommend
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
€0
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
447 m²
€24,430
Recommend
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
772 m²
€33,430
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1
130 000 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Plot of land
Koeroem, Hungary
70 000 m²
€321,446
Recommend
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 838 m²
€19,287
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
2 770 m²
€50,281
Recommend
