Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Northern Hungary

Lands for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

130 properties total found
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€123,435
Plot of land in Bodony, Hungary
Plot of land
Bodony, Hungary
Area 1 325 m²
€7,736
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€153,009
Plot of land in Szirak, Hungary
Plot of land
Szirak, Hungary
Area 340 000 m²
€434,596
Plot of land in Batonyterenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Batonyterenye, Hungary
Area 687 m²
€12,858
Plot of land in Visonta, Hungary
Plot of land
Visonta, Hungary
Area 1 233 m²
€2,854
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 302 m²
€25,459
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 304 m²
€25,459
Plot of land in Ketbodony, Hungary
Plot of land
Ketbodony, Hungary
Area 2 391 m²
€25,459
Plot of land in Edeleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Edeleny, Hungary
Area 3 236 m²
€12,858
Plot of land in Bodrogkeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Bodrogkeresztur, Hungary
Area 1 526 m²
€38,678
Plot of land in Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Nogradkoevesd, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€10,029
Plot of land in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€180,498
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
Area 1 413 m²
€20,573
Plot of land in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Area 5 000 m²
€90,005
Plot of land in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Area 1 141 m²
€14,182
Plot of land in Diosjeno, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosjeno, Hungary
Area 230 000 m²
€100,291
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€642,893
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 1 165 m²
€28,287
Plot of land in Karacsond, Hungary
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
Area 1 260 m²
€10,056
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 725 m²
€30,859
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 463 m²
€25,528
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 1 012 m²
€27,848
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
€0
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 447 m²
€24,430
Plot of land in Palotas, Hungary
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
Area 772 m²
€33,430
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 000 m²
€1,70M
Plot of land in Koeroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeroem, Hungary
Area 70 000 m²
€321,446
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
Area 2 838 m²
€19,287
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 2 770 m²
€50,281
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir