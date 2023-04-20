Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Győr-Moson-Sopron
Gyori jaras
Lands for sale in Gyori jaras, Hungary
62 properties total found
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€ 105,563
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€ 60,435
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
€ 50,920
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
4 993 m²
€ 47,477
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
947 m²
€ 42,199
Plot of land
Abda, Hungary
1 169 m²
€ 83,394
Plot of land
Mosonszentmiklos, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 m²
€ 395,860
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 1,266,751
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 700 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land
Bony, Hungary
1 619 m²
€ 43,545
Plot of land
Bony, Hungary
3 237 m²
€ 87,089
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
645 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
722 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
1 bath
1 321 m²
€ 81,811
Plot of land
Nyul, Hungary
3 500 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
2 074 m²
€ 81,811
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 506 m²
€ 105,563
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
710 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Gyorzamoly, Hungary
871 m²
€ 52,755
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 250 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land
Ikreny, Hungary
9 830 m²
€ 589,800
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
506 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
857 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 503 m²
€ 89,464
Plot of land
Oetteveny, Hungary
1 020 m²
€ 68,088
Plot of land
Dunaszeg, Hungary
1 544 m²
€ 33,780
Plot of land
Nagyszentjanos, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 868,252
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 43,808
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 620 m²
€ 46,711
