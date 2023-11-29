Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Gyori jaras, Hungary

45 properties total found
Plot of land in Nagyszentjanos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyszentjanos, Hungary
Area 762 m²
€39,313
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 499 m²
€27,555
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 754 m²
€183,440
Plot of land in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€25,947
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 525 m²
€102,322
Plot of land in Per, Hungary
Plot of land
Per, Hungary
Area 1 766 m²
€33,809
Plot of land in Ikreny, Hungary
Plot of land
Ikreny, Hungary
Area 80 000 m²
The two commercial plots are located directly on the M1 motorway exit Győr, between the two …
€2,40M
Plot of land in Venek, Hungary
Plot of land
Venek, Hungary
Area 1 127 m²
€31,188
Plot of land in Gyorsag, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorsag, Hungary
Area 1 618 m²
€56,630
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€2,19M
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 717 m²
€30,926
Plot of land in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€83,716
Plot of land in Nyul, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyul, Hungary
€46,975
Plot of land in Nyul, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyul, Hungary
€46,975
Plot of land in Tenyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Tenyo, Hungary
€44,555
Plot of land in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€104,835
Plot of land in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€60,097
Plot of land in Goenyu, Hungary
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
Area 4 993 m²
€47,150
Plot of land in Abda, Hungary
Plot of land
Abda, Hungary
Area 1 169 m²
€82,820
Plot of land in Mosonszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Mosonszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€32,804
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€1,26M
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€393,649
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 700 m²
€41,989
Plot of land in Bony, Hungary
Plot of land
Bony, Hungary
Area 1 619 m²
€43,301
Plot of land in Bony, Hungary
Plot of land
Bony, Hungary
Area 3 237 m²
€86,603
Plot of land in Gyorzamoly, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorzamoly, Hungary
Area 871 m²
€49,573
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 250 m²
€157,773
Plot of land in Ikreny, Hungary
Plot of land
Ikreny, Hungary
Area 9 830 m²
€589,800
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 857 m²
€19,657
Plot of land in Oetteveny, Hungary
Plot of land
Oetteveny, Hungary
Area 1 020 m²
€60,333
