France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Lands for sale in France
Clear all
6 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Grimaud, France
3 000 m²
€ 1,575,000
Beautiful building plot of 3000 m² with sea view over the Gulf of Saint-Tropez for sale betw…
Plot of land
Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
4 212 m²
€ 1,456,000
CAVALAIRE-SUR-MER: BUILDING PLOT WITH SEA VIEWS. UNIQUE! A surface of 4212 m², of which 1523…
Plot of land
France, France
350 m²
€ 4,500,000
Sale of a plot of land in the Croix de Gard area, in one of the most fashionable quarters of…
Plot of land
France, France
€ 5,300,000
Land for sale 4,800 square meters.m., in Ramatuel, next to the beach of Pampelon and Saint-T…
Plot of land
France, France
2 500 m²
€ 5,000,000
For sale a large plot of land in a prestigious area between Super Cannes / Super Cannes and …
Plot of land
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
55 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
France Cote d'Azur. Husband, Cannes Plot Upland, complex or villa Unique plot with panoramic…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map